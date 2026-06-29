Canada reaches World Cup round of 16 for first time after beating South Africa

Canada reached the World Cup round of 16 for the first time as Alphonso Davies returned to a roaring ovation in Los Angeles after the win over South Africa.

Canada beat South Africa on June 28, 2026, and reached the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in its history, with Alphonso Davies returning to the field in Los Angeles and drawing a thunderous ovation. The result put Canada into unfamiliar territory and gave Davies a central role in the night’s defining moment.

Davies, back on the pitch when Canada needed him most, told FIFA his return in Los Angeles was a “sueño hecho realidad” for Canada. His reentry gave the national team both a needed attacking spark and a visible emotional lift, especially in a match that carried the weight of a breakthrough no Canadian side had achieved before.

The response from Telemundo’s Spanish-language World Cup analysis underscored how much Canada’s rise has altered outside expectations. Andrés Guardado praised the host nation’s play, Carlos Salcido highlighted the energy Davies brings to the Canadian side, and Manuel Sol made clear that South Africa deserved credit too, saying the visitors had played a good match. Their comments framed Canada not as a novelty, but as a side earning respect on merit.

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Telemundo’s broader World Cup coverage has been built around that kind of scrutiny, with 72 live group-stage matches across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo App. In that setting, Canada’s advance carried more than one nation’s celebration: it showed a tournament where established voices were treating Canada as a serious football country, while South Africa’s performance kept the scoreline from flattening the story.