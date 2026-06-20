Canada routs Qatar for first men’s World Cup win on home soil

Jonathan David’s hat trick and a 52,000-strong Vancouver crowd turned Canada’s 6-0 win over Qatar into a breakthrough moment on home soil.

Canada’s first men’s World Cup win arrived in a stadium built to showcase the country on one of soccer’s biggest stages, and the result felt bigger than the scoreline. At BC Place in Vancouver, more than 52,000 fans watched Canada beat Qatar 6-0 on June 18, a night that marked the country’s first victory in men’s World Cup history and gave the hosts a national postcard moment with the 2026 tournament still to come.

Jonathan David delivered the headline performance with a hat trick, while Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba also scored and one Qatar own goal completed the rout. FIFA said June 18 would be remembered as the day Canada finally got its breakthrough, and the result carried the weight of a program that had spent decades chasing a result it had never before found. Canada had entered the match having lost all six of its previous World Cup games, including its appearances in 1986 and 2022.

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The Vancouver win also completed a swift emotional arc after Canada’s first home World Cup match on Canadian soil in Toronto. On June 12, before about 43,000 fans, Cyle Larin came off the bench and equalized in the 78th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina, turning a 21st-minute deficit into a 1-1 draw and giving Canada its first-ever point in men’s World Cup history. The contrast between the Toronto draw and the Vancouver blowout underscored how quickly the team and its supporters moved from relief to release.

That atmosphere mattered as much as the goals. Vancouver’s noise, the size of the crowd and the celebration after the final whistle turned BC Place into more than a venue. It became evidence of how Canada wants to present itself on the world stage, with packed stands, civic pride and the infrastructure of a co-host ready for global attention. For a country still defining its place in international soccer, the crowd itself was part of the message.

Photo by Md Jawadur Rahman

The night was not without pain. Midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a broken leg in the Qatar match and later underwent surgery to repair it, a jarring reminder of the physical cost behind the breakthrough. Canada coach Jesse Marsch called the game emotionally intense and unlike anything the team had experienced, and he moved quickly past a post-match confrontation with Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui. For Canada, the larger story was unmistakable: a long-awaited first win, delivered at home, with the 2026 World Cup now carrying even greater symbolic and sporting stakes.