Canada routs Qatar in historic first World Cup win at home

Jonathan David’s hat-trick powered a 6-0 rout of Qatar in Vancouver, giving Canada its first men’s World Cup win on home soil and a surge of national pride.

Canada turned a home-soil occasion into a statement of scale, sweeping Qatar 6-0 at BC Place in Vancouver before more than 52,000 fans. Jonathan David’s hat-trick led the way, with Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba adding goals in a result that gave the men’s program its first World Cup victory and its first clean sheet of the tournament.

The scoreline carried weight well beyond the points table. David became the first player to score a World Cup hat-trick on home soil since Geoff Hurst in 1966, and Canada became the first team from outside Europe or South America to score at least five goals in a World Cup match. Qatar finished with nine players after two red cards, and FIFA said Canada had four points and was on the precipice of the knockout round. The 6-0 margin also matched the largest victory by a host team since Argentina beat Peru 6-0 in 1978.

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The match doubled as a national-image moment for a country still more closely associated with hockey than soccer. Canada Soccer described it as the first men’s World Cup match on Canadian soil, and said thousands of supporters in red and white gathered hours before kickoff in Trinity Bellwoods before marching toward the stadium with flares, songs and a police escort. In that sense, the result was not only about a scoreline in Vancouver; it was a public display of civic pride and belonging.

That broader significance is backed by the numbers Canada Soccer cited from an Abacus national study of nearly 2,500 Canadians completed in spring 2026. Soccer ranked third in popularity nationwide at 10 per cent, behind hockey at 35 per cent and baseball at 12 per cent, but among Canadians not born in Canada it climbed to 24 per cent and ranked first. The home World Cup therefore offered more than a rare sporting high. It gave the country a visible stage on which a more diverse soccer culture could announce itself.

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Jesse Marsch said the performance felt emotionally different from anything the players had experienced and warned that the attention around a 6-0 win would bring a new challenge: keeping focus and normalcy. Maxime Crépeau said the victory reflected years of preparation and buy-in to Marsch’s style. The celebration was tempered by concern for Ismaël Koné, who suffered a serious leg injury in the match and later underwent surgery. For Canada, the night was both breakthrough and test, a result that could reshape how the country sees its team and what its hosting legacy may become.