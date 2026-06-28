Canada seeks sharper defending and discipline in historic South Africa clash

Moïse Bombito returned to Canada’s back line as Jesse Marsch tried to solve possession and defensive discipline in a first-ever knockout test against South Africa.

Moïse Bombito returned to Canada’s starting lineup on Sunday, giving Jesse Marsch a steadier defensive base for a match that carried unusual weight in Inglewood, California. Canada and South Africa met in the first men’s World Cup knockout game for either nation, with the winner moving on to Houston on July 4 to face the Netherlands or Morocco.

Canada reached the round after finishing second in Group B, even after a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in its last group match. South Africa advanced as Group A runner-up after beating South Korea 1-0. That set up a meeting shaped less by pedigree than by control, with Marsch looking for cleaner possession, tighter defensive spacing and a more orderly response when the game broke open.

Bombito’s presence mattered because Canada had spent the buildup balancing his recovery with the need for structure at the back. Marsch had said the defender was still not fully at 100 percent after returning from a broken leg, but he still trusted him for the knockout stage. The move put Bombito alongside Derek Cornelius in the center of defense, with Alistair Johnston and Richie Laryea outside them, a back line built to absorb pressure and keep Canada compact.

AI-generated illustration

Alphonso Davies did not start and remained on the bench because of a hamstring issue, leaving Canada without its captain from the opening whistle. Marsch kept his message about the Bayern Munich star simple before kickoff: “He'll be ready to contribute,” he said. “He's not fully at 100 per cent, but he's reached his top speed.” The decision to hold Davies back underscored how much Canada had to rely on structure rather than individual rescue in a match of this size.

Canada’s lineup listed Maxime Crépeau in goal behind Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius and Laryea, with Stephen Eustáquio, Nathan Saliba and Liam Millar in midfield and Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi up front. That selection hinted at Marsch’s version of Canada for the knockout stage: pace and direct threat through Buchanan and David, but only if the middle of the pitch stayed disciplined enough to support them. Bombito’s return gave Canada its best chance to do both.