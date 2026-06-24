Canada to send warships to Indo-Pacific in 2026 deployments

Canada will dispatch warships to the Indo-Pacific twice in 2026, pairing the move with a Tokyo trade mission and new defense agreements with Japan.

Canada will send warships to the Indo-Pacific in two deployments in 2026, with ships scheduled to arrive in August and November for exercises and port calls in Japan. The plan gives Ottawa a more visible military footprint in Asia as it tries to deepen ties with Japan, South Korea and the Philippines while managing a difficult relationship with China.

Defence Minister David McGuinty made the case in Tokyo during a June 22 to 25 trip that the Department of National Defence said was meant to advance Canada-Japan defence relations, strengthen economic ties and promote collaboration between Canadian and Japanese defence industries. Global Affairs Canada described the accompanying Team Canada trade mission as the largest business-focused delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, with nearly 175 organizations participating. The Japan National Press Club put the delegation at about 300 representatives from nearly 180 companies and organizations. Canadian and Japanese companies were also scheduled to sign three agreements on defence cooperation.

The Tokyo visit built on a series of security steps already under way. McGuinty met Japan’s defence minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, in Tokyo on March 11 during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit, when the two sides discussed the security environment, partnership and interoperability. Canada and Japan signed the Canada-Japan Equipment and Technology Transfer Agreement in January 2026, creating a formal channel for deeper industrial cooperation. A June 24 press conference with McGuinty and Koizumi was also on the schedule, underscoring the public diplomacy around the trip.

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Ottawa has tied the Indo-Pacific push to defence-industrial cooperation, supply-chain resilience, aerospace, advanced technologies and trusted-partner procurement, signaling that the mission is meant to do more than move ships. McGuinty said Canada is looking to strengthen its presence with Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, and pointed to high-end research, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cryptography, engineering, design and maritime systems as areas where Canada and Japan can work together. Canada also said in June that McGuinty met Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro to strengthen bilateral defence relations.

The broader backdrop is a reassessment of Canada’s reliance on North America for security and procurement. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his comments about Canada being a 51st state have pushed Ottawa to revisit U.S.-centric purchasing, and Canada is reviewing its F-35 fighter-jet contract. The warship deployments now test whether the Indo-Pacific strategy is becoming sustained military policy or remains a headline-heavy gesture reinforced by trade and industrial deals.