Canada's World Cup run is changing football forever

Stephen Eustáquio’s stoppage-time winner sent Canada into the World Cup last 16, after Jonathan David’s hat trick delivered the country’s first-ever win.

Stephen Eustáquio’s stoppage-time strike lifted Canada past South Africa 1-0 in Los Angeles and into the World Cup’s round of 16 for the first time. The result capped a run that began with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, turned into a 6-0 demolition of Qatar in Vancouver, and ended with Canada finishing second in Group B behind Switzerland.

Canada came into this tournament with a grim World Cup record: six games, six defeats, two goals scored and 12 conceded across Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022. Jonathan David changed that in Vancouver, scoring three times against Qatar as Canada posted its first World Cup victory, while Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba added the other goals in the 6-0 rout. David, Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 39 goals, had framed the stakes before kickoff bluntly: “I want this World Cup to change soccer in Canada forever, to make it maybe the number one sport in the country.”

AI-generated illustration

The federal government committed $300,000 to Canada Soccer to expand youth engagement, with money tied to school outreach and match access for roughly 5,000 young players and family members. Ottawa also launched the Canada Celebrates tour, a free, community-based program with 39 stops in 35 communities. Soccer is already the most played team sport by Canadian youth, and the tournament is bringing new families into the game.

RedPatch via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Canada Soccer has launched Club+, a multi-year platform that gives clubs tools, templates and marketing support to turn World Cup attention into lasting grassroots participation. It has also pushed ahead with the Player Development Program, which staged a six-day championship in Edmonton involving 504 players from 28 high-level amateur youth clubs and 50 games across U-15 and U-17 divisions. Jesse Marsch called that competition “the type of competition that will help build the pipeline in our country.”