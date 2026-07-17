Canadian dollar holds near four-week high as yield spreads narrow

The loonie held near a four-week high as Canada-U.S. yield gaps narrowed, a move that can cool import prices and pinch exporters.

The Canadian dollar held near a four-week high on Wednesday as the gap between Canadian and U.S. bond returns narrowed, giving the loonie a lift after a Bank of Canada decision earlier in the week had already pushed it to a four-week high. The move was small, but in foreign exchange even a modest shift in yield spreads can change how traders price the currency.

For households, a firmer Canadian dollar works in very practical ways. It can make imported goods cheaper, from U.S.-made cars to electronics and packaged goods, and that can help ease some inflation pressure at the till. It also makes trips abroad less expensive because each Canadian dollar buys more U.S. currency. The downside lands on exporters, especially manufacturers, resource companies and businesses that rely heavily on U.S. sales, because their goods become pricier for foreign buyers once the loonie rises.

The bond market provided the immediate backdrop. TradingEconomics data showed Canada’s 10-year government bond yield eased to 3.54% from a near two-month high of 3.57% on July 14. A narrower yield advantage over the United States reduces one reason to hold U.S. dollars instead of Canadian dollars, and that shift can feed quickly into foreign-exchange trading. The opposite happened on June 18, when the Canadian dollar fell to a near 14-month low as yield spreads widened, underscoring how closely the currency tracks rate differentials.

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The relationship is not accidental. A Bank of Canada staff analytical note titled Does US or Canadian Macro News Drive Canadian Bond Yields? found that macro news can move Canadian bond yields and that the Canadian dollar and long-term Government of Canada bond yields are linked. That makes the current move look less like a broad economic verdict than a market read on relative interest-rate expectations, bond yields and the central bank’s next steps.

Investors are still weighing whether the loonie’s strength reflects confidence in Canada’s economy or a temporary adjustment to rate expectations. For now, the currency is being supported by narrowing yield spreads and by traders reassessing how much return they can get from Canadian assets relative to U.S. ones.