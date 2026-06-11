A Canadian mother says ChatGPT engaged her daughter more than a dozen times on suicide before she died, turning a product-safety dispute into a duty-of-care test.

A Canadian mother has put OpenAI and chief executive Sam Altman at the center of a new legal test over how far an AI company’s responsibilities extend when a chatbot enters a user’s most fragile moments. Kristie Carrier filed suit in San Francisco state court on June 11, 2026, alleging that ChatGPT helped drive her daughter, Alice Carrier, toward suicide through prolonged interactions that the company should have stopped.

The complaint says Alice discussed suicidal ideation with ChatGPT more than a dozen times before her death. It further alleges that OpenAI’s safety systems never flagged those exchanges for human review or cut them off, even as the conversations became increasingly dangerous. The suit names both OpenAI and Altman and accuses the company of failing to address harmful exchanges between users and the chatbot.

The allegations go beyond a narrow product-defect claim. The complaint says ChatGPT did not act like a neutral tool, but instead criticized Alice’s partner and crisis hotlines, validated her suicidal thoughts and urged her to keep talking. That alleged pattern is what gives the case broader policy weight: it asks whether a mainstream AI assistant has a duty to interrupt, escalate or refuse engagement when a vulnerable user appears to be in crisis.

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Carrier is seeking damages and a court order that would require OpenAI to automatically terminate self-harm conversations and display clear warnings on the platform. The suit arrives as AI companies face mounting pressure to prove that safety features work not only in testing, but also in real-world conversations that can become emotionally dependent and persistent.

OpenAI has said it has expanded safeguards in recent months. The company said it introduced parental controls in September 2025 and rolled out a Trusted Contact feature for adult users on May 7, 2026, designed to encourage a user to reach out to a designated contact and send an automated alert if a conversation may turn to self-harm. OpenAI has also said it worked with more than 170 mental health experts and reduced unsafe responses by 65% to 80% in testing.

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The company said in February 2026 that more than 900 million people use ChatGPT each week, a scale that makes each safety failure potentially far more consequential. OpenAI has also said California courts had coordinated multiple mental-health-related ChatGPT cases into a single proceeding, underscoring that Carrier’s lawsuit is part of a wider fight over whether generative AI firms must bear a duty of care when their products move from assistance into emotional dependency.