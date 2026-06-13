Canadian Screen Awards spotlight homegrown stories, Heated Rivalry sets record

Heated Rivalry's 16-win run showed Canada’s screen industry leaning into original stories from Nunavut to the Prairies, not just serving U.S. productions.

Heated Rivalry turned the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards into a record-setting showcase for a Canadian industry trying to define itself on its own terms. The hockey drama won 16 prizes, the most ever for a single title at the CSAs, while North of North, described as the first major comedy series filmed in Nunavut, and 40 Acres each helped push homegrown stories to the center of the national conversation.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television held Canadian Screen Week from May 27 to May 31 at CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto, ending with a televised ceremony on May 31 that recognized excellence across 146 categories in film, television and digital media. Heated Rivalry entered with 18 nominations, North of North led television with 20, and 40 Acres topped film nominations with 10. CBC said it and its creative and production partners collected 48 Canadian Screen Awards in 2026, including nine wins for North of North.

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That concentration of awards mattered because the economics behind Canadian production have been under strain even as the creative case for local storytelling has strengthened. Statistics Canada said the film, television and video production industry generated $10.4 billion in operating revenue in 2023, down 9.5% from 2021. The Canada Media Fund said its investments fueled $1.8 billion in industry activity and nearly 20,000 direct full-time equivalent jobs, while a 2025 CMF update put Canada’s screen industry at $9.58 billion in total production volume in 2023/24.

Taken together, the numbers point to a sector that is still large, still export-minded and still intertwined with global capital, but increasingly eager to build recognizable Canadian intellectual property. That shift is visible not just in Toronto and Vancouver, but in stories rooted in Nunavut and in regional production hubs across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where creators are pushing local settings and voices into mainstream programming.

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The Academy, which describes itself as a national non-profit professional association devoted to promoting and celebrating achievements in Canadian film, television and digital media, also used the week to honour figures including Mike Myers and Sophie Nélisse. Their recognition, alongside the records set by Heated Rivalry and the breakout profile of North of North, reflected a business strategy as much as a cultural one: build stronger Canadian brands, keep more value at home, and make the country’s screen industry more than a service outpost for other people’s stories.