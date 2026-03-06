More Canadians are choosing international destinations over traditional U.S. border state vacations, with experts pointing to changing travel trends and new alternatives.

Canadian travel habits are shifting in 2026, with fewer tourists choosing the familiar U.S. border states and more exploring destinations further afield. This evolving trend, highlighted by Travel And Tour World, reflects changing preferences, new travel opportunities, and a growing interest in global adventures.

Decline in Visits to U.S. Border States

Historically, millions of Canadians traveled annually to U.S. border states such as New York, Michigan, and Washington for short getaways and shopping trips. However, recent data and industry reports indicate a noticeable decline in these trips. Factors contributing to this shift include:

Increased travel costs and currency fluctuations affecting cross-border spending

Lingering impacts from previous border restrictions

A desire for new experiences and more culturally diverse destinations

According to U.S. Travel Association data, Canadian arrivals in states like New York and Michigan have decreased compared to pre-pandemic levels, despite overall recovery in international travel.

Top Alternative Destinations for Canadians

With fewer travelers heading south of the border, where are Canadians going instead? Travel And Tour World points to several emerging and established alternatives:

European hotspots : Countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal continue to attract Canadians, offering rich history, culinary experiences, and well-established tourism infrastructure. The European Union’s updated travel rules and streamlined digital entry systems have made visits easier for Canadian tourists.

: Countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal continue to attract Canadians, offering rich history, culinary experiences, and well-established tourism infrastructure. The European Union’s updated travel rules and streamlined digital entry systems have made visits easier for Canadian tourists. Caribbean and Central America : Beach destinations like Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica remain popular for Canadians seeking sun and relaxation.

: Beach destinations like Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica remain popular for Canadians seeking sun and relaxation. South America : Brazil and Argentina are gaining traction, with Brazilian Ministry of Tourism statistics showing a steady increase in Canadian arrivals.

: Brazil and Argentina are gaining traction, with Brazilian Ministry of Tourism statistics showing a steady increase in Canadian arrivals. Asia-Pacific: Destinations such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia are on the rise, benefiting from expanded air routes and growing interest in cultural tourism.

Travelers are also seeking out unique experiences at UNESCO World Heritage Sites and world-renowned restaurants, as reflected in increased searches for Michelin Guide listings.

Insider Tips for Global Explorers

As Canadians expand their horizons, travel experts recommend a few strategies to get the most out of international trips:

Plan ahead : Research entry requirements, such as visas or digital authorizations, for destinations outside North America. The EU’s official portal offers up-to-date guidance for Canadian visitors.

: Research entry requirements, such as visas or digital authorizations, for destinations outside North America. The EU’s official portal offers up-to-date guidance for Canadian visitors. Consider off-peak travel : Visiting popular destinations outside of high season can mean lower prices and fewer crowds.

: Visiting popular destinations outside of high season can mean lower prices and fewer crowds. Explore lesser-known gems : Seek out emerging destinations or less-touristed regions for unique cultural encounters and better value.

: Seek out emerging destinations or less-touristed regions for unique cultural encounters and better value. Stay updated on travel advisories and health requirements, especially as global conditions can change rapidly.

What’s Driving the Change?

Several factors are influencing Canadian travelers’ choices in 2026:

Stronger desire for new experiences : After years of limited travel, Canadians are eager to explore beyond traditional destinations.

: After years of limited travel, Canadians are eager to explore beyond traditional destinations. Improved international flight options : More direct routes from Canadian hubs to overseas destinations make long-haul travel more convenient.

: More direct routes from Canadian hubs to overseas destinations make long-haul travel more convenient. Increased focus on value: With fluctuating currency rates, Canadians are seeking destinations where their dollar goes further or where value-added experiences are offered.

Industry analysts note that while U.S. border states will likely remain part of the Canadian travel landscape, the current trend points to a more global outlook among Canadian tourists.

Looking Ahead

As the travel landscape continues to evolve, Canadians are embracing a wider array of vacation options. The combination of changing economic conditions, technological advancements in travel, and renewed wanderlust suggests that the pattern of looking beyond the U.S. border will persist. For those seeking inspiration or the latest travel data, resources like Destination Canada’s research dashboards and UNWTO global tourism statistics offer valuable insights into where Canadians are heading next.

As global travel rebounds, Canadian tourists are charting new courses, making 2026 a year of discovery beyond familiar borders.