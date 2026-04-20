Canadian Visits to Florida Drop as Travel Patterns Shift

Fewer Canadians are vacationing in Florida, with travel data showing a shift toward new U.S. destinations and changing cross-border habits.

Canadian travel to Florida is declining, signaling a shift in cross-border vacation preferences and habits as new U.S. destinations gain popularity among Canadian tourists, according to recent industry analyses and official data.

Drop in Canadian Visits to Florida

Recent reports, including analysis from Travel And Tour World, highlight a notable decline in the number of Canadian tourists traveling to Florida for holidays and winter stays. Data compiled by Statistics Canada confirms this trend, showing that after reaching a post-pandemic rebound in 2023, the number of Canadian overnight trips to Florida has slowed, with fewer extended stays and a visible drop in seasonal migration compared to previous years.

Florida has historically been the leading U.S. state for Canadian visitors, especially "snowbirds" seeking winter escapes.

According to VISIT FLORIDA's tourism statistics, Canadian visitation peaked in the late 2010s but has struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels.

U.S. Travel Association data shows that while overall Canadian travel to the U.S. remains robust, Florida’s share of these trips has declined.

Changing Cross-Border Vacation Patterns

The decline in Florida trips coincides with a broader shift in travel preferences. More Canadians are opting for shorter cross-border getaways, urban destinations, and new regions, reflecting changes in travel motivations and external factors.

Urban U.S. cities like New York, Boston, and Chicago have seen increased Canadian visitation, as travelers seek culture, sports, and shopping experiences.

like New York, Boston, and Chicago have seen increased Canadian visitation, as travelers seek culture, sports, and shopping experiences. There is a rise in road trips and regional travel to destinations within a day’s drive of the border, supported by data from the Government of Canada’s border crossing records.

to destinations within a day’s drive of the border, supported by data from the Government of Canada’s border crossing records. According to Destination Canada’s U.S. market analysis, Canadians are spreading their visits across a wider range of states, diluting Florida’s traditional dominance.

Factors Behind the Shift

Several factors are contributing to these evolving travel patterns:

Currency exchange rates have made long Florida stays more expensive for Canadians.

have made long Florida stays more expensive for Canadians. Rising travel costs (including airfare, car rentals, and accommodations) lead some travelers to seek more affordable alternatives.

(including airfare, car rentals, and accommodations) lead some travelers to seek more affordable alternatives. Changing weather patterns and insurance costs have made Florida less attractive for some snowbirds.

have made Florida less attractive for some snowbirds. The proliferation of direct flights and travel deals to other U.S. cities has increased the accessibility of alternative destinations.

According to an AARP analysis, a new generation of Canadian travelers tends to prioritize diverse experiences over traditional sun destinations.

Statistics and Economic Impact

Despite the decline in Florida-bound travel, overall cross-border movement remains strong. U.S. Travel Association data from 2025-2026 indicates Canadians remain the largest group of international visitors to the U.S., though their destination choices are more varied.

More than 2.5 million Canadians visited Florida in 2025 , down from a pre-pandemic high of over 4 million annually.

, down from a pre-pandemic high of over 4 million annually. Canadian spending in Florida has decreased, impacting the state’s hospitality industry, real estate, and local businesses.

The overall number of overnight trips by Canadians to the U.S. is stable, but the distribution across states is shifting.

Looking Ahead

Industry experts anticipate these trends will continue, with Florida working to regain Canadian visitors through targeted marketing, travel incentives, and new tourism partnerships. Meanwhile, Canadian travelers are expected to keep exploring a wider range of U.S. destinations as they seek new experiences and value for money.

The evolving patterns underscore the importance of flexibility and innovation in the North American travel sector, as both countries adapt to changing consumer preferences and economic realities. For readers and industry stakeholders, monitoring these shifts will be key to understanding the future of cross-border tourism.