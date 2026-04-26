Canadians Maintain Strong Travel Habits Amid Shifting Destinations

While Canadian travel preferences evolve, overall travel activity remains robust, according to CAA and recent statistics.

Canadian travelers are hitting the road and skies in strong numbers, even as their preferred destinations shift, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) and recent government data. Industry experts say that while traditional hotspots have seen some changes, the appetite for travel among Canadians remains resilient.

Travel Volumes Stay High Despite Changing Preferences

CAA reports that Canadian travel activity has remained strong, with the majority of residents continuing to make both domestic and international trips. The latest quarterly data from Statistics Canada supports this trend, showing millions of trips taken in recent months, with notable shifts in where Canadians are choosing to go.

Domestic travel has seen steady growth, as more Canadians opt for trips within the country.

International travel is also robust, but destination preferences are evolving, with some traditional sun destinations seeing softer demand while others gain popularity.

Spending per trip remains strong, reflecting both pent-up demand and rising travel costs.

Factors Behind Destination Shifts

According to CAA, several factors are influencing where Canadians choose to travel. Changing political climates, cost considerations, and ongoing global events are all playing a role. The CAA's travel statistics show a rise in interest for European and domestic Canadian destinations, while some U.S. hotspots have seen modest declines.

Market research from Destination Canada highlights that Canadians are increasingly drawn to experiences focused on nature, culture, and unique local offerings, rather than traditional resort vacations. This has boosted travel to lesser-known destinations within Canada and abroad.

Key Travel Statistics

The number of Canadian residents returning from abroad continues to rise, reflecting ongoing demand for international travel.

Travel for leisure remains the primary purpose, but there is also an uptick in visits to friends and family, as noted in Statistics Canada's travel reports.

Popular domestic provinces include British Columbia, Quebec, and Newfoundland & Labrador, all seeing year-over-year growth in visitor numbers.

CAA’s Perspective on Travel Trends

Despite the evolving travel landscape, CAA emphasizes that Canadians remain enthusiastic about travel. The association notes that insurance purchases, travel planning inquiries, and bookings are all at levels comparable to or exceeding pre-pandemic years, signaling continued confidence in travel safety and logistics.

Looking Forward

As the global situation evolves and Canadians reconsider their travel choices, industry experts expect flexible bookings, interest in travel insurance, and a focus on personal safety to remain top priorities. With travel volumes holding strong and preferences adapting, Canadians are set to continue exploring both familiar and new destinations for the foreseeable future.