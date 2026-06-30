Canadians weigh in on what to say to America at 250 years

America’s 250th birthday is being framed as Freedom 250, but Canadians are weighing it against $2.4 billion in goods crossing the border each day.

The White House’s Freedom 250 campaign has put America’s 250th birthday on a political and civic stage ahead of July 4, 2026. The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress in 2016, and America250 are casting the anniversary as a multi-year effort to engage every American and produce a large, inclusive observance.

That spectacle matters in Canada because the two economies are tightly braided together every day. The U.S. mission in Canada says about $2.4 billion in goods crosses the border daily, that more than 1.6 million Canadians work for U.S. companies operating in Canada, and that nearly half of Canada’s foreign direct investment comes from the United States. The mission describes the relationship as a “shared history of prosperity.”

The anniversary has also become a test of American mood as much as American memory. Pew Research Center reported in June 2026 that many Americans are dissatisfied with the country’s direction as the 250th birthday approaches, even as some optimism remains. That sour mood has arrived alongside criticism that the federal planning has been politicized, with complaints about leadership, transparency and events tied closely to Donald Trump’s branding.

For Canadians looking south, the milestone is less a distant pageant than a readout on American democracy, culture and global role. The symbols now surrounding the celebration, from Independence Hall in Philadelphia to the National Mall in Washington, show a country trying to celebrate its founding while defending the credibility of the story it tells about itself. The scale of the relationship, and the unease in the United States, make the 250th anniversary impossible for Canada to treat as a simple birthday greeting.