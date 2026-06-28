Candace Bushnell and Ken Leung share stories for Metropolitan Diary’s 50th anniversary

Candace Bushnell and Ken Leung joined Metropolitan Diary’s 50th-anniversary series, as the archive’s old subway tokens and pay phones resurfaced.

Candace Bushnell and Ken Leung helped mark Metropolitan Diary’s 50th anniversary in a June 28 installment of The New York Times’s special series of columns. The long-running feature has turned New York moments, from awkward encounters to overheard lines, into a weekly record of how the city sounds and behaves in public.

Metropolitan Diary first ran in 1976 and has become the newspaper’s longest-running column. For five decades, it has served as a home for anecdotes, memories and quirky exchanges that capture New York’s social code as much as its skyline. The anniversary year has also pushed the project back toward its readers, with editors inviting New Yorkers to submit their own stories.

A June 22 anniversary feature described Metropolitan Diary as very dear to readers and framed it as a lens on everyday life in New York City. That framing is visible in the archive itself. Entries from the 1970s and 1980s refer to phone books, subway tokens, egg creams, Automats, milkmen, pay phones and Nedick’s hot dogs, details that place the column in a city of shared routines and public rituals that no longer defines daily life in the same way.

The anniversary series uses those older references to show how much of the city’s civic texture once depended on ordinary contact. The old columns preserve a New York where chance meetings happened in front of a pay phone, a subway turnstile or a lunch counter, and where a brief exchange could become the story. In the anniversary year, the column’s continued appeal has come from that mix of intimacy and randomness, now filtered through a city that is more monitored, more screen-mediated and often more isolated than the one in the archive.

By bringing in Bushnell, Leung and other contributors for the milestone series, the Times has kept Metropolitan Diary moving between past and present. The 50th anniversary coverage does not just celebrate a column; it extends a running record of how New Yorkers still notice one another in public, even as the city around them changes shape.