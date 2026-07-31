Canelo Álvarez says boxing has little left as return nears

Canelo Álvarez said there is "not much left" in boxing as a return to the ring nears, sharpening questions about whether he still drives the sport or is managing its final chapter.

Saúl Álvarez told Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings that there was "not much left" for him to do in boxing as he moved toward another return to the ring. He said he still loves the sport, but added that he has "other things to accomplish" outside boxing.

The 36-year-old Mexico native entered the conversation as one of boxing’s rarest commodities: CBS News described him as the first undisputed super middleweight champion and one of the biggest stars the sport has ever produced. Álvarez won his first world title at 20, a milestone that helped make him a long-running commercial engine in a sport where top names often come and go before they can fully control the business around them.

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What comes next will determine whether Álvarez remains boxing’s defining draw or settles deeper into legacy management. Reuters reported in January that he was set for a "big fight" in September, and other boxing coverage placed that return in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with one report listing Sept. 12. Another placed him in Riyadh in September in pursuit of super middleweight gold against WBC champion Christian Mbilli.

That opponent and that setting matter as much as the date. Mbilli would bring a title angle back into the picture, but the broader question is whether Álvarez still chooses the fights that shape the division or simply the ones that extend a career already defined by belts, gate power and international appeal. The Ring also linked the return to a run at super middleweight gold, underscoring how his next move could either reinforce his hold on the division or mark the start of a more controlled endgame.

Presidencia de la República Mexicana via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The schedule around the comeback has already shifted in some coverage, with one later result saying the fight was delayed again and moved to Oct. 31. However the date settles, the stakes are clear: Álvarez is no longer building his name, he is deciding how much of boxing still belongs to him.