Canobbio strikes as Uruguay turns first-half deficit into 2-1 lead

Uruguay shook off an early setback, and Agustín Canobbio’s first-half finish turned a 1-0 scare into a 2-1 lead over Cabo Verde in Miami.

Uruguay’s response to an early deficit said more about its tournament ceiling than the finish itself. After Cabo Verde struck first at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Celeste regrouped before halftime, with Maximiliano Araújo leveling at 44 minutes and Agustín Canobbio finishing the turnaround at 51 to put Marcelo Bielsa’s side ahead 2-1.

The match, played June 21, 2026, was the second date in Group H of the World Cup and started at 19:00 h, according to the Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol. FIFA placed the game in the tournament’s first stage, and the result left Uruguay with a live demonstration of both its recovery capacity and the weaknesses it still had to manage against an opponent willing to punish any lapse.

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Canobbio’s goal came in the last action of the first half, when Maximiliano Araújo headed a pass inside the area and Canobbio met it first-time with his right foot. It was the decisive moment in a stretch that had already forced Uruguay to confront an uncomfortable reality: Cabo Verde had surprised first, pushing the match onto terms Bielsa’s team could not afford to ignore.

The equalizer at 44 minutes mattered because it changed the emotional shape of the contest before the interval. Uruguay did not need a long adjustment period, nor a tactical reset that would have carried the pressure into the break. Instead, Araújo’s finish restored balance, and Canobbio’s immediate response gave Uruguay control of the scoreboard while the first half was still unfolding.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

That sequence also exposed the scale of Uruguay’s attacking depth. Araújo and Canobbio were not isolated figures in a desperate chase; they were part of a side with enough speed, timing and precision to turn one good sequence into a lead in the span of seven minutes. For Bielsa, that is the kind of production that can alter a group-stage campaign, especially when a team can absorb a setback and still exit the half ahead.

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But the opening deficit remains the more revealing part of the story. Uruguay had to climb back from a position of vulnerability, and that will be the sharper concern as Group H develops. The comeback showed resilience. The fact that it was necessary showed there is still work to do before Uruguay can claim the kind of control that elite World Cup sides usually impose.