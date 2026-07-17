Cape Cod women swimmers pull 6,000 pounds of trash from ponds

Cape Cod’s OLAUG says it has pulled 6,000 pounds of trash from ponds, with women 65 to 85 turning volunteer swims into a measurable cleanup.

Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage says its swimmers have pulled about 6,000 pounds of refuse from Cape Cod ponds, a haul built by women aged 65 to 85 and counting who enter freshwater with one job in mind: collect trash. “There’s no better feeling,” one swimmer said.

The group, known as OLAUG, says it is serious about its mission but not too serious about itself. Founded by 84-year-old Susan Baur, the effort has been active for nearly a decade, with swimmers entering the ponds, gathering debris and hauling it out as a public cleanup rather than a quiet hobby.

Cape Cod’s setting helps explain why the work resonates. The peninsula has nearly 900 freshwater ponds, and those waters are often described as an oasis from the heat. That abundance of ponds also means the cleanup burden is spread across a wide landscape, making each recovered bag, bottle or scrap part of a larger record of local pollution that can be counted in pounds.

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OLAUG has made that record visible. The group says its work has drawn attention from CBS, NBC News, NPR, the Christian Science Monitor, Reader’s Digest and Boston-area television. Its website carries pages inviting people to come watch a cleanup, add a pond to its list and follow the group’s work, a sign that the operation has grown beyond a small circle of swimmers into a public-facing volunteer network.

The age range has become part of the story as much as the trash itself. OLAUG says its members are women 65 to 85 and counting, a demographic that has turned regular open-water swims into an organized environmental service. Lower Cape News has described the effort as women over 64 years old working to save the planet one pond at a time, starting on Cape Cod.

Photo by Thirdman

For other lake and pond communities, the appeal of the model is its simplicity: a defined stretch of water, a volunteer crew, a measurable haul and a public invitation to watch the work. On Cape Cod, that formula has already produced a visible cleanup record and a grassroots environmental identity built around steady, physical labor in waters that many residents treat as a summer refuge.