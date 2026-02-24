Cape Town Airport Fire Causes Major Flight Disruptions

A fire at Cape Town International Airport led to significant delays and cancellations for both international and domestic flights on Saturday.

Cape Town International Airport experienced major disruption on Saturday after a fire broke out, causing significant delays and cancellations for both international and domestic flights, according to reports from Arab News PK and Al Arabiya English.

Both International and Domestic Flights Impacted

The incident, which occurred on February 24, 2026, disrupted the airport's operations for several hours. Initial reports from Arab News PK highlighted the impact on international flights, with many departures either delayed or cancelled. Al Arabiya English expanded on the situation, confirming that domestic flights were also affected, with disruptions spanning both arrivals and departures.

Both sources confirmed widespread delays and cancellations.

International and domestic flight schedules were impacted, forcing airlines to adjust their operations and accommodate stranded passengers.

Emergency Response and Passenger Safety

Emergency services at Cape Town International Airport responded swiftly to the fire. The airport's emergency protocols, designed to ensure passenger safety and minimize disruption, were enacted immediately. According to the airport’s Airport Service Quality Survey, Cape Town International typically scores highly for its emergency responsiveness, a fact reflected in the orderly evacuation and prompt deployment of firefighting teams during this incident.

Scope of the Disruption

Cape Town International Airport is a critical aviation hub in Africa, handling millions of passengers annually. The disruption caused by the fire placed additional pressure on airlines, airport staff, and passengers alike. With over 8 million passengers recorded in recent years, any interruption can have wide-reaching consequences for air travel across the continent and beyond.

While specific details about the fire’s origin or the extent of the damage were not reported by either source, both Arab News PK and Al Arabiya English agreed that the incident was significant enough to halt normal airport operations for a considerable period.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Implications

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire, and a full assessment of the damage was underway. Incidents such as this are typically subject to review by the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Accident and Incident Investigation Division, which oversees airport safety and compiles official reports on significant events. The outcome of this investigation may result in recommendations or updates to current safety procedures.

Flight schedules were expected to return to normal once airport authorities completed safety inspections and cleared affected areas. Passengers were advised to check with airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights and to expect potential delays as operations resumed.

Looking Ahead

This disruption underscores the importance of robust safety infrastructure and emergency preparedness at major airports. With the growing volume of passengers and aircraft movements at Cape Town International, maintaining effective response protocols remains a top priority for airport management and aviation authorities.

As more details about the incident emerge and official investigations proceed, further updates will clarify the full impact of the fire and any changes to airport operations or safety measures going forward.