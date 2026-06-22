Kevin Pina’s first World Cup goal put Cape Verde ahead, but Uruguay salvaged a 2-2 draw as Marcelo Bielsa’s passivity sharpened the fair-play debate.

Cape Verde’s first World Cup goal should have been the lasting image. Instead, the moment that lingered in Miami Stadium was Uruguay’s equalizer, scored while a Cape Verde player was down on the grass and Marcelo Bielsa did not intervene.

The 2-2 draw on the second matchday of Group H at the 2026 World Cup left Cape Verde with two points from two games, after its scoreless opener against Spain, and kept the debutant side firmly alive for the round of 32. Uruguay also moved to two points, turning the final group match into a direct test of Cape Verde’s breakthrough campaign.

Kevin Pina delivered the country’s first goal on soccer’s biggest stage, a milestone that carried obvious weight for a team competing in its first World Cup after qualifying for the tournament in 2026. Helio Varela added the second Cape Verde goal, and for long stretches the result felt like another step in a startling rise under Bubista, the coach whose real name is Pedro Leitão Brito.

The controversy came not from the scoreline alone, but from what happened around Uruguay’s response. Bielsa, whose reputation has long rested on discipline and principle, was seen allowing play to continue when a Cape Verde player was on the ground. In a match that many were watching through the lens of fair play, the decision looked less like a tactical detail than a test of whether those standards are applied evenly when the stakes are highest.

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That tension sharpened the symbolism of the result. FIFA noted that Fernando Muslera of Uruguay and Vozinha of Cape Verde became the first goalkeepers in their 40s to start a World Cup match, adding an unusual historical layer to a game already loaded with meaning for both sides. For Cape Verde, the draw extended an unbeaten start that began with the 0-0 against Spain and left Bubista’s team in position to make even more history against Saudi Arabia.

Bubista had described the Uruguay match as every bit as difficult as the Spain opener, and perhaps more so. The final whistle left his team still standing, but it also left Bielsa’s old moral authority under scrutiny, with video complicating the clean image that has often surrounded his name.