Cape Verde makes World Cup history, sets up Argentina showdown

Cape Verde became the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout rounds, then drew Argentina next in Miami after three straight group-stage stalemates.

A 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia on June 27 sent Cape Verde into the World Cup knockout rounds and set up a round-of-32 meeting with defending champions Argentina in Miami. The island nation finished second in Group H behind Spain, having drawn all three matches, 0-0 with Spain, 2-2 with Uruguay and 0-0 with Saudi Arabia.

At a population of 529,777, Cape Verde became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds and the third-smallest nation by population ever to reach the tournament. It also became the first team since Chile at France 1998 to advance after drawing every group match. The 26-man roster played for 26 different clubs in 14 countries last season, including clubs in Portugal, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Benfica.

The result set off celebrations that stretched well beyond Praia. Fans gathered in Houston, Massachusetts, Rotterdam and across Cape Verde itself, where many watched into the early hours of the morning. The team was waiting on a mobile phone after the final whistle, hoping Spain would beat Uruguay, before erupting when the result came through.

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Coach Bubista said the team had believed from the start that reaching this stage was possible. He added, “To us, nothing is impossible,” and said playing Argentina and Lionel Messi was valuable for Cape Verde regardless of the result. Midfielder Deroy Duarte said he almost cried when the advancement was confirmed, calling it an extremely special moment.

Cape Verde had already secured its first World Cup place in October 2025 with a 3-0 win over Eswatini.