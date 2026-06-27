Cape Verde makes World Cup knockout stage in historic debut run

Cape Verde drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in Houston to reach the knockout stage in its first World Cup, becoming the smallest nation ever to do it.

Cape Verde’s scoreless draw with Saudi Arabia in Houston carried the island nation into the World Cup round of 32, a breakthrough that made it the smallest country ever to reach the knockout stage of a men’s tournament. The debutants finished second in Group H behind Spain and will meet reigning champions Argentina next.

The achievement carried extra weight because Cape Verde entered the tournament ranked 67th in the world and with a population of 524,877, according to World Bank data for 2024. FIFA has described Cabo Verde as the second-least populous nation to reach the World Cup, behind Iceland at Russia 2018. Cape Verde also became the first World Cup debutant to reach the knockout phase in 20 years, a rarity that places this run among the sport’s most unlikely openings.

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Cape Verde had already signaled that it belonged. The team opened with a 0-0 draw against Spain, then earned a 2-2 draw with Uruguay that brought its first World Cup goals. That result left the Atlantic coast of Africa nation on the brink before Spain’s 1-0 win over Uruguay in the group’s other final match made a single point enough on the night in Houston. The point against Saudi Arabia sealed second place in Group H and kept Bubista’s side alive.

Source: dailynews.com

Cape Verde reached its first World Cup on October 13, 2025, when it beat Eswatini 3-0 to top its African qualifying group ahead of Cameroon. Bubista said the campaign showed that dreams can triumph over financial constraints, a line that fits a country whose football rise has come from organization and discipline rather than the resources usually associated with World Cup contenders. For African football, the run adds a rare visibility boost from a nation of just over half a million people, and it does so on one of the sport’s biggest stages.