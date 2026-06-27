Cape Verde makes World Cup knockout stage in historic debut

Cape Verde turned a first World Cup appearance into a knockout-place finish, becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the men’s last 16.

Cape Verde held Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw in Houston on June 26, 2026, a result that sent the island nation into the World Cup knockout stage in only its debut appearance. By finishing second in Group H, Cape Verde became the smallest country by population ever to reach the last 16 of a men’s World Cup, with a population of a little more than half a million.

The achievement capped a run that began with Cape Verde’s first qualification for a FIFA World Cup on October 13, 2025, when it beat Eswatini 3-0 in Praia. Streets in the capital filled with celebration that night, and the same surge of pride has followed the team through a group stage that also included a 0-0 draw against Spain and a 2-2 draw with Uruguay. The next opponent waiting is Argentina, a pairing that would have seemed impossible for a country of 10 islands in the Atlantic, independent from Portugal only since 1975.

For Cape Verde, the run has carried a meaning far beyond football. The national team’s story has been shaped by migration and return, with a diaspora spread far from home and a squad built from players developed in Europe and abroad. FIFA has pointed to the country’s vast overseas community, along with improved organization, discipline and team spirit under coach Bubista, whose full name is Pedro Leitão Brito, as key parts of the breakthrough.

AI-generated illustration

That sense of identity has run through the campaign. Cape Verde first tried to qualify for the World Cup for the 2002 tournament, and the wait has made this debut feel like a national reckoning rather than a one-off sporting burst. Players such as Ryan Mendes, Vozinha, Roberto Lopes, Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo and Stopira have carried a team that now represents both the islands themselves and the far-flung communities that have long defined Cape Verdean life.

Bubista later arrived at his post-match news conference wrapped in the national flag, a fitting image for a team whose progress has been built as much on belonging as on results. In a country better known for emigration than football power, the World Cup has become a rare point of unity, and Cape Verde’s place in the knockout rounds has given that unity a global stage.