Cape Verde reach World Cup knockout stage in historic debut run

Cape Verde held Saudi Arabia 0-0 in Houston to finish unbeaten in Group H and reach the knockout stage. The debutants are the smallest nation ever to do it.

Cape Verde held Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw in Houston to finish second in Group H and move into the round of 32 at their first men’s World Cup. The result sent the island nation through to a meeting with reigning champions Argentina in Miami on July 3, and made Cape Verde the smallest country by population ever to reach the knockout stage of a men’s World Cup.

The scale of the achievement is sharpened by the numbers behind it. World Bank data lists Cape Verde’s population at 524,877 in 2024, and the country is spread across 10 islands off the western coast of Africa. Cape Verde also became the first World Cup debutant to reach the knockout phase in 20 years, a run that came without a loss in Group H after draws with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

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Cape Verde’s points were earned against established opponents, not through a soft path. The team opened with a 0-0 draw against Spain, then came from behind to draw 2-2 with Uruguay, scoring its first goals of the tournament in that match before the Saudi result sealed progress. Uruguay’s exit underlined the weight of Cape Verde’s group-stage finish, which altered the balance of one of the tournament’s toughest sections.

The tournament run was built long before the final whistle in Houston. Cape Verde topped its CAF qualifying group in October 2025 by beating Eswatini 3-0 to finish ahead of Cameroon, after a 1-0 win over Cameroon in Praia in September 2025 had already signaled the side’s ability to beat stronger regional opposition. Those results sent Cape Verde to its first men’s World Cup with a campaign that had already taken shape as more than a one-off upset.

What Cape Verde has delivered is a side that arrived at FIFA’s biggest stage through results, not sentiment. The team finished unbeaten against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, and then emerged from African qualifying ahead of Cameroon, one of the continent’s standard-bearers. Now the challenge becomes even larger, with Argentina waiting in Miami, but Cape Verde has already turned a first appearance into a place among the final 32.