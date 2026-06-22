Cape Verde scores first World Cup goal against Uruguay

Kevin Pina's 21st-minute strike against Uruguay gave Cabo Verde its first World Cup goal, deepening a run that already had its first point and first tournament berth.

Kevin Pina turned a long-awaited breakthrough into a concrete mark in World Cup history, scoring Cabo Verde’s first-ever goal on June 21, 2026, in the 21st minute against Uruguay at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. On the touchline, head coach Pedro Leitão Brito, known as Bubista, moved down the bench and shook hands with his technical staff as the celebration spread across a team that had already made itself impossible to ignore.

For Cabo Verde, a nation with just over 500,000 people, the goal carried weight far beyond the scoreboard. FIFA had already noted that the island country was the second-least populous nation ever to reach a World Cup, behind only Iceland in 2018, and one of four debutants in the expanded 48-team tournament alongside Jordan, Curaçao and Uzbekistan. Pina’s finish gave that status a sharper edge: Cabo Verde was no longer just a first-time participant, but a team that had scored on the sport’s biggest stage.

The moment extended a tournament run that had begun with another landmark on June 15, 2026, when Cabo Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw and earned its first point in World Cup play. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his side should have won, but the result instead underlined the discipline and resilience that Bubista had built into the squad. After that match, Bubista said the performance meant "todo" for the country and praised the team’s resilience, while goalkeeper Vozinha said the group had worked hard to get there and deserved the place.

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Cabo Verde’s rise to this point had been sealed eight months earlier, on October 13, 2025, when it beat Eswatini 3-0 to finish first in Group D of African qualifying and book a first trip to the finals. From that day to the opening 0-0 draw and now to Pina’s goal against Uruguay, the team has recast itself as one of the tournament’s clearest breakout stories. In a World Cup expanded to make room for more first-timers, Cabo Verde has used each milestone to widen its sporting identity and deepen its visibility far beyond the Atlantic archipelago.