Cape Verde stun Spain with historic World Cup debut draw

Vozinha stood tall as Cape Verde held Spain to 0-0 in Atlanta, earning its first World Cup point and exposing the champions’ failure to break a deep block.

Cape Verde turned its World Cup debut into a defensive masterclass, holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta and claiming its first-ever World Cup point. Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper, made the night his own, earning player of the match after Spain’s 27 goal attempts and almost 75 percent possession produced nothing.

Spain controlled the ball from the start, but Cape Verde’s shape never cracked. Luis de la Fuente left Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the bench at kickoff, and the champions often looked short of the direct pace that normally stretches a compact defense. Ferran Torres came closest in the first half when he struck the crossbar from close range, but Cape Verde’s back line stayed narrow, disciplined and stubbornly alive to every second ball.

Vozinha was central to that resistance. He saved Mikel Oyarzabal’s rebound effort, then denied Pedri and Aymeric Laporte as Spain pushed harder for a breakthrough. Spain captain Rodri admitted afterward that the contest had become exactly what Cape Verde wanted, saying, “It just wasn’t to be; there’s little to criticise. We knew it would be a game of patience; they sat deep, we created chances, but we couldn’t score.” By then, Cape Verde had already turned the match into a test of Spain’s patience and precision, and Spain failed both.

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For a country of about 491,000 to just over 500,000 people, ranked 67th in the world, the point carried a weight far beyond the opening night of Group H. Cape Verde, a nation of 10 volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean, had never taken a World Cup point before, and the draw was described as its best result in history and one of the biggest shocks in recent World Cup history. Ryan Mendes and Nuno da Costa also helped Cape Verde threaten late, giving the result a second act that matched the bravery of the first.

Spain’s frustration echoed a broader tournament problem: dominance without control of the final detail. The comparison to Spain’s 2022 World Cup exit to Morocco was unavoidable, because once again a possession-heavy side ran into a compact defense that refused to open. Cape Verde did not just survive the occasion, it solved it, and Vozinha left the pitch in tears after becoming the face of a night the island nation will measure for years.