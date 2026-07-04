Cape Verde stuns Argentina with extra-time wonder goal in World Cup

Sidny Lopes Cabral’s 103rd-minute strike put Cabo Verde level at 2-2 and sent a nation of about 530,000 into disbelief before Argentina won 3-2.

Sidny Lopes Cabral bent a left-footed shot into the top corner in the 103rd minute and briefly carried Cabo Verde to the edge of one of the World Cup’s biggest shocks. For a moment at Miami Stadium on Friday, July 3, 2026, the underdogs from a country of just over half a million people had Argentina pinned at 2-2 in a Round of 32 knockout match.

Cabral’s goal was the kind of strike that usually ends up in tournament montages. He took the ball wide of the box, drove it into the angle and then leapt into the crowd to celebrate with Cabo Verde supporters. It carried far more weight than aesthetics: it came in the first World Cup knockout campaign in the nation’s history, after three straight group-stage draws had carried the team into the round of 32.

That run had already made Cabo Verde the smallest country by population ever to reach the knockout stage of a men’s World Cup. The island nation, with an estimated 529,630 residents in 2026 and a World Bank population figure of 527,326 for 2025, had held Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw and then kept going from there. Against Argentina, it twice fought back from the brink. Lisandro Martínez equalized in stoppage time at the end of regulation after Cabo Verde had threatened to pull off an upset built on discipline, patience and one moment of extraordinary finishing from Cabral.

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Argentina, unbeaten through the group stage and far more experienced in the pressure of late-round World Cup matches, still found a way through in extra time. Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez scored in the additional period to seal a 3-2 win and send Lionel Scaloni’s side into the round of 16. But the final score did not erase the scale of what had unfolded. Cabo Verde had forced one of football’s global powers into a fight deep into extra time.