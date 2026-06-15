Cape Verde stuns Spain with historic World Cup debut draw

Vozinha, 40, made seven saves as Cape Verde held Spain 0-0 in its first World Cup match, turning a debut into the tournament’s biggest shock.

Vozinha stood between Cape Verde and one of football’s giants and would not let Spain through. The 40-year-old goalkeeper made seven saves in Atlanta on June 15, 2026, and Cape Verde, in its first-ever World Cup match, held the heavy favorites to a 0-0 draw that immediately became the biggest shock of the tournament.

Spain came in priced around -1200 by some bookmakers, a reflection of the gulf in pedigree between the teams. Instead, Cape Verde absorbed pressure, survived Spain’s best moments, and left the pitch with a point that felt larger than a result. Vozinha’s performance was recognized with player of the match honors, a fitting reward for a display that gave the Blue Sharks credibility on the game’s biggest stage.

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The scene after the final whistle captured the scale of the moment. Cape Verde manager Bubista said Vozinha was overwhelmed with emotion, after the goalkeeper was mobbed by teammates. For a country of just over 500,000 people, the draw was more than a surprise. It was proof that Cape Verde’s long path to the tournament had not ended with qualification.

That path reached its breakthrough on October 13, 2025, when Cape Verde beat Eswatini 3-0 to finish top of CAF Group D ahead of Cameroon and secure a place at the 2026 World Cup for the first time. At the moment of qualification, Cape Verde became the second-least populous nation ever to reach a World Cup, a reminder of how unusual the achievement already was before a ball was kicked in Atlanta.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

The result against Spain gave that milestone immediate weight. Smaller nations have long been expected to measure themselves against giants rather than trouble them, but Cape Verde showed that organization, nerve and experience can narrow the gap fast. Vozinha’s age mattered as much as his reflexes: at 40, he delivered the result of his life and turned Cape Verde’s debut into a statement about how far the world game has spread.