Cape Verde stuns Spain with World Cup debut draw

Cape Verde held Spain to 0-0 in its World Cup debut before 67,640 fans, with supporters turning Atlanta into a home crowd and claiming a new national stage.

Cape Verde’s World Cup debut looked less like an entrance and more like a statement of arrival. In front of 67,640 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the island nation held European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw, with goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, making seven saves and earning player of the match honors.

The scenes in the stands told as much of the story as the scoreline. Cape Verde supporters danced in the bleachers, led chants, and taught neutral spectators the songs, turning parts of the stadium into a pocket of island home ground. What might have been ordinary tournament noise became something larger, a display of belonging that traveled with the team from the islands to the diaspora and then onto football’s biggest stage.

For a country of just over 500,000 people, the draw carried the weight of history. Cape Verde qualified for its first World Cup on October 13, 2025, after beating Eswatini 3-0, after first attempting to reach the tournament in 2002. Independence from Portugal in 1975 gave the nation its political frame; the World Cup has now given it a global sporting one. Fans in Praia and viewing centers across the country celebrated late into the night after the Spain result, while Cape Verdean communities abroad, including in Boston and Mindelo, gathered around screens to claim the moment together.

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The result landed as one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far. FIFA called Cape Verde’s performance extraordinary, and ESPN noted that the team became only the seventh ever to avoid defeat in a World Cup debut match, and the first since Iceland against Argentina in 2018. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his side should have won, but lacked freshness and a clinical edge, and ESPN reported that Spain could have been beaten outright when Diney Borges had a late chance to win it.

That is the larger meaning of the night in Atlanta. Cape Verde did not just survive Spain; its fans turned a neutral crowd into witnesses, then into temporary converts. For a small nation with a large diaspora, visibility on this scale becomes soft power, a public claim that identity can be shared, sung, and recognized far beyond the shoreline.