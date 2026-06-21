Cape Verde’s Kevin Pina scores historic first World Cup goal against Uruguay

Kevin Pina’s 21st-minute free kick gave Cape Verde its first World Cup goal and a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in Miami. The debutants kept rewriting the tournament script.

Cape Verde’s first World Cup goal arrived from a dead ball and a moment of nerve. Kevin Pina curled in a free kick in the 21st minute against Uruguay at Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, and put the debutants ahead 1-0 in Group H.

For a nation making its first World Cup appearance, the strike carried more than scoreline value. Cape Verde had already arrived in the tournament by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in its opening match, and Pina’s goal turned that shock point into something larger: a statement that the Atlantic island nation was not in the field merely to participate, but to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.

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The goal was Cape Verde’s first ever in a FIFA World Cup, a milestone that landed against a Uruguay side expected to control the rhythm of the match. Instead, one set piece changed the balance. In tournament football, that kind of lapse can be decisive: a brief loss of concentration, a foul in a dangerous area, and the underdog is suddenly dictating the terms.

Cape Verde’s rise has been built under head coach Pedro Brito, known as Bubista, and on a qualification campaign that finished with the team on top of CAF qualifying Group D ahead of Cameroon. FIFA described Cape Verde as a country of just over 500,000 people, making it the second-least populous nation ever to reach the World Cup, behind only Iceland. That context has sharpened the meaning of every minute played in Group H.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

Pina, a Cape Verdean defensive midfielder for Russian club Krasnodar, supplied the finish that turned history into a live result. With Uruguay pressed to recover and Cape Verde carrying the momentum of its first-ever World Cup point, the goal underscored how quickly the tournament hierarchy can shift when an outsider is organized, disciplined and ruthless on set pieces. For Uruguay, it was an early warning. For Cape Verde, it was a declaration that the country’s first World Cup campaign had already moved beyond symbolism and into real competitive threat.