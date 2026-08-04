Capital One says Trump account closures stemmed from money-laundering review

Capital One said it closed more than 300 Trump-linked accounts after a monthslong money-laundering review, challenging claims the move was political.

Capital One asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from Trump-affiliated businesses, saying it closed more than 300 Trump-linked accounts only after a monthslong anti-money-laundering review raised concerns. The bank says the closures were driven by financial-crime risk, not Donald Trump’s politics and not the Jan. 6 riot.

The accounts were shut in 2021, after Trump left the White House, when banks were under intense pressure to detect suspicious activity and protect themselves from regulatory trouble. Capital One has said its experts flagged financial activity with characteristics of money laundering before the accounts were closed, a defense that cuts directly against Trump’s claim that the bank was engaging in partisan “debanking.”

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That clash has turned the case into a national test of how banks make hard customer decisions. Financial institutions are required to monitor transactions for signs of illicit activity, and they often treat politically exposed persons as higher-risk clients because their businesses can attract unusual flows of money, enhanced scrutiny and reputational fallout. At the same time, a 2021 joint statement from U.S. agencies said the term politically exposed persons does not include U.S. public officials, a distinction that matters when the customer is a former president.

Trump and his allies have argued that banks and other institutions are cutting off conservatives for ideological reasons. Capital One’s account of the closures points in the opposite direction, toward internal compliance checks and anti-money-laundering rules that are designed to catch suspicious patterns before they become legal problems. Later coverage said the bank’s actions swept up more than 300 accounts associated with Trump and the Trump Organization, underscoring how far the review reached.

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The dispute now reaches beyond Trump’s businesses. If a judge accepts Capital One’s explanation, the case could weaken the broader argument that every high-profile account closure is political discrimination. If Trump’s side prevails, it could force banks to disclose more about how they weigh risk, politics and reputation when they decide whether to keep a customer.

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For banks, the stakes are immediate. For politicians, the fight has become a symbol of who gets access to the financial system and on what terms.