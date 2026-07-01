Car rams Mexico World Cup crowd in Cabo San Lucas, 17 hurt

A car drove into fans celebrating Mexico’s 3-0 World Cup win in Cabo San Lucas, sending 17 people for treatment and one into critical care.

A car drove into a crowd celebrating Mexico’s 3-0 World Cup win over Czechia in Cabo San Lucas, leaving 17 people receiving medical treatment and one person in critical condition. Los Cabos City Hall said the crash happened on Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard in the Municipality of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, and the driver was arrested at the scene.

Emergency crews moved quickly after the crash, sending the injured to IMSS General Hospital (Zone No. 26), Cabo San Lucas General Hospital, San Luke’s Hospital and AMC Hospital. Local authorities also coordinated the response through the Fire Department, Civil Protection and Public Security, underscoring how quickly a celebration turned into a mass-casualty emergency in a tourist district packed with fans.

Video circulating online appeared to show a black car driving through the crowd, though the footage was not immediately verified. In early coverage, one injured person was reported in critical condition, while another local account said the driver arrived at hospital in cardiac arrest and was revived by medical personnel.

The episode landed in a country where World Cup wins have usually produced enormous street celebrations rather than serious harm. Fans filled plazas and boulevards in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey after the victory, even as anxiety over violence has muted celebrations in some regions.

Mexico’s most famous World Cup celebration moment remains far more benign: in 2018, jumping by fans after Hirving Lozano scored against Germany in Mexico City was strong enough to register on seismic detectors. The Cabo San Lucas crash stood in stark contrast, turning a national-team celebration into one of the most severe crowd-safety incidents tied to Mexico’s World Cup wins in recent memory.