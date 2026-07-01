Caraballeda families search rubble as Venezuela’s disaster scars resurface

Families kept digging through Caraballeda’s rubble as Venezuela’s coastal slopes reopened an old wound from the 1999 mudslides.

In Caraballeda, families kept searching through rubble for relatives as the coastal town on Venezuela’s La Guaira strip faced the same steep terrain that has turned past storms into disasters. The shoreline sits beneath the central highlands, just north of Caracas, where homes, roads and drainage channels are squeezed between mountain and sea.

That geography has long made La Guaira vulnerable to landslides and flooding. The port developed because of its closeness to Caracas, but the narrow coastal zone has also repeatedly absorbed the force of runoff and slope failures from the hills above. In Caraballeda, the search for missing people was happening in a landscape that has already seen how quickly rain can erase neighborhoods.

The memory of December 1999 hangs over every fresh collapse. The U.S. Geological Survey says 293 millimeters of rain fell in the first two weeks of that month, then another 911 millimeters came down on December 14 to 16, unleashing catastrophic landslides and flooding along a 40-kilometer coastal strip north of Caracas from La Guaira to Naiguita. The USGS has described that storm as one of the worst natural disasters in the recorded history of the Americas.

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The toll from that disaster remains staggering. Encyclopaedia Britannica estimates that about 190,000 people were evacuated and that the death toll likely fell between 10,000 and 30,000. Coastal communities in then-Vargas state were among the hardest hit, and Caraballeda was part of the damage zone that came to symbolize how quickly infrastructure, hillsides and emergency response can fail together.

That history explains the urgency now as families move through broken concrete and mud in search of names, bodies and any sign of who made it out. In a place where the sea is close, the mountains are steeper still, and the memory of 1999 never fully left, every new landslide carries the weight of an old catastrophe.