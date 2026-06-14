Cardiff boy with 20 allergies travels to California for treatment

A Cardiff boy with 20 allergies now flies to California every 12 weeks, and his family says treatment there has already changed what he can safely eat.

Yann Jennings measured childhood in food checks, medication plans and the distance to California. The 10-year-old from Cardiff has 20 complex allergies, including seafood, coconuts and cats, and his family has built daily life around the risk that a reaction could turn dangerous fast.

The Jennings family had been making the 5,000-mile, 8,046 km trip to California every 12 weeks for 18 months, after beginning treatment at The Food Allergy Institute in September 2024. Katie Hutt said the programme cost about £30,000 a year and was set out as a four-year plan. She said Yann would miss about 18 months of school in total because of the trips, and that she taught him and his eight-year-old sister at home while they were away.

Yann’s condition began early. As a baby he had severe eczema, and blood tests at six months showed allergies to milk, peanuts and eggs. The family later identified many more, including dairy, wheat, tree nuts, coconut, seafood, red fish, pulses and beans, kiwi, sesame, dogs, cats, horse, pollen, flaxseed, chia, poppy seed, buckwheat, millet, peas, chestnut, quinoa, rye, oats and pumpkin.

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The family said the treatment had already changed what Yann could safely eat. He had once been unable to have nuts in the house, but can now eat some types daily. Hutt said Yann flared up if he was in a room with allergens and felt safer outdoors or with windows open. The family’s earlier experience, including avoiding mother-and-baby groups and soft play because of contamination risk, shows how quickly ordinary spaces can become unsafe for medically fragile children.

That gap runs through the wider system around him. The Welsh government said all people deserved timely access to the services and support they needed. NHS guidance says anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that can happen very quickly and requires immediate emergency treatment. Welsh school guidance says schools can obtain emergency adrenaline auto-injectors without prescription for pupils at risk of anaphylaxis, after MHRA advice in 2017.

Photo by Atlantic Ambience

Katie Hutt and Neil Jennings first applied for Yann to take part in a London peanut-allergy trial when he was three, but the NHS could not help with his complex case. The family’s decision to cross the Atlantic now underscores a blunt reality for many parents: where local systems stop, families are left to fund the long haul themselves.