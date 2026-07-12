Two stolen trailers near Chicago held $1.3 million in data-center gear, exposing how the AI buildout has drawn cargo thieves to a fast-growing black market.

Two stolen trailers recovered near Chicago carried about $1.3 million in data-center supplies, a haul that included roughly $300,000 in copper wire and about $1 million in infrastructure equipment. The recovery tied theft cases in Alabama, Florida and Wisconsin to a criminal network now feeding off the AI and data-center construction boom.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office investigators were still trying to identify who delivered the stolen trucks and whether other people helped coordinate the thefts. The cargo was not exotic semiconductor hardware or a rare prototype. It was the physical scaffolding that keeps data centers running, from the wire and equipment that power server rooms to the infrastructure pieces that support cooling and connectivity.

That ordinary look is part of the appeal. Data-center supply chains move expensive, compact goods through freight networks that already handle thousands of high-value trailers and equipment shipments. Once a load disappears, it can be broken down, repackaged and moved through layers of brokers and middlemen before a customer ever sees the original shipment.

Experts at Overhaul, including David Warrick, Niamh Ancell, Jowi Morales and Anochie Esther, have said the black market for AI hardware and related materials emerged soon after ChatGPT’s release and gained momentum over the past three to five years. As more companies race to build out computing capacity, the stream of shipments grows, and so does the incentive for organized cargo thieves to target the weakest handoff points in logistics.

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The scale of the underlying cargo-crime economy helps explain why the problem is getting harder to contain. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has estimated cargo theft costs businesses about $35 billion a year, a figure that puts the Chicago recovery into a much larger pattern of freight theft that has long drained shippers, insurers and manufacturers.

The latest thefts also expose a new contradiction in the infrastructure race. Communities have increasingly pushed back against data centers over noise, energy use and water consumption, yet those same facilities have become prized targets because the equipment inside them is so valuable. In the AI economy, the servers matter, but so do the trailers, cables and hardware that get them built.