Carli Lloyd stands by criticism after Christian Pulisic leg injury reveal

Carli Lloyd refused to retract her criticism of Christian Pulisic after U.S. Soccer confirmed a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower right leg.

Carli Lloyd stood by her criticism of Christian Pulisic after U.S. Soccer confirmed the United States star had a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower right leg. The injury, revealed after the U.S. men’s 4-1 round-of-16 loss to Belgium, has sharpened a broader argument about what star accountability should look like in international soccer.

Pulisic was forced off in the 59th minute of the July 6 defeat and was replaced by Sebastian Berhalter about seven minutes later. U.S. Soccer’s match recap said the Americans exited the tournament against ninth-ranked Belgium, ending a World Cup run that had already put Pulisic under pressure as one of the team’s most important attackers.

Lloyd, speaking as a Fox Sports analyst after the match, said she was “a bit disappointed” with Pulisic and argued that big players needed to step up in decisive moments. After the diagnosis became public on July 9, she did not soften that view. The reaction turned her comments from a simple postgame critique into a wider test of how former players and fans judge toughness, leadership, and responsibility when a star is injured in the middle of a major knockout game.

Noah Salzman via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Pulisic’s own words after the match reflected the weight of the moment. ESPN reported that he said he was disappointed in himself. U.S. Soccer later said he would be sidelined for several weeks and would work with AC Milan on a recovery plan. That matters because Pulisic had only recently returned after recovering from a calf injury in late June, and his fitness had already become part of the conversation around his tournament role.

The debate now extends beyond one player or one analyst. It asks how much injury context should alter expectations for a captain-caliber figure, and how much room there is in the public conversation for criticism that focuses on performance rather than personality. Lloyd’s stance shows that, even after a medical explanation emerges, the standard for a U.S. star in a World Cup knockout game remains unforgiving.