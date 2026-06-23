Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene split with Republicans over Trump feud

Carlson said he would not back either party, and Greene echoed the break, widening a Trump-era rift just months before the midterms.

Tucker Carlson said he would not support the Republican Party, a break that goes beyond a personal feud and now points to deeper stress inside the Trump-aligned right. Carlson said there was “no chance I would support the Republican Party” and added that he would not back the Democratic Party either, casting himself as politically unmoored after a lifetime of voting Republican.

Carlson, who has long been one of the most influential conservative voices in the country and spent years defending the GOP, said he had voted Republican his entire life and had defended the party for 35 years. He framed his rejection around a growing foreign policy fight, arguing that Republicans were putting foreign interests ahead of Americans and were not loyal to the United States. The dispute has centered especially on Israel and the war with Iran, turning a media rupture into a broader argument over the party’s identity.

Marjorie Taylor Greene widened that break on X, saying Carlson was not the only one done with the Republican Party. She wrote that there are “A LOT” of people who are “absolutely fed up” and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country. Greene, the former Georgia congresswoman, aligned herself with Carlson’s criticism at a moment when the party is already divided over how far to go in defending Trump’s foreign policy line.

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The split matters because it lands just ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, when turnout and party discipline could decide control of Congress. Carlson’s stance is especially notable because he has long been a fixture of the Fox News Channel ecosystem and a major amplifier of “America First” politics, while Greene has built her profile as one of Trump’s most reliable allies in Washington, D.C. Their break suggests that some of the movement’s most visible figures are no longer treating Republican loyalty as automatic.

The rift also expands a feud with President Donald Trump that could complicate Republican messaging heading into the fall campaign. More than a celebrity spat, the Carlson-Greene split underscores a real factional fight inside the Trump-era right: whether the party is still defined by populist nationalism or by a more traditional pro-Israel, interventionist approach. If that divide hardens, it could shape candidate alignment, fundraising and the basic cohesion Republicans need to hold together in November.