Carney visits Ireland, deepens ties with new economic partnership

Carney arrived in Dublin for his first official Ireland visit, blending a family homecoming in Mayo with a new trade and security pact with Micheál Martin.

Mark Carney’s first official visit to Ireland as prime minister began with a carefully staged mix of symbolism and substance, as he and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, arrived at Dublin Airport at about 10:00 local time and were greeted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary Martin. Irish officials said the trip is the first bilateral visit to Ireland by a Canadian prime minister since Justin Trudeau’s 2017 visit, and it is designed to end with a new bilateral cooperation framework that would push the relationship beyond sentiment and into policy.

The homecoming element is real. Irish officials said Carney has three Irish grandparents, two from County Mayo and one from County Cavan, and that his paternal grandparents were born in Aughagower, County Mayo, more than a century ago before emigrating to Canada. During the visit, Carney is expected to travel to Mayo, attend mass in the parish church and visit the nearby cemetery where relatives are buried, underscoring how deeply personal Irish officials have framed the trip.

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That personal link is being matched with economic ambition. The Taoiseach and Carney are expected to announce a strategic economic partnership covering trade and investment, life sciences, research and innovation, and security and defence. Irish officials said the timing is significant because the EU-Canada trade agreement, CETA, is close to full ratification in Ireland after the Oireachtas completed passage of the Arbitration Amendment Act. They also pointed to the scale of the relationship: bilateral trade in goods and services rose from €3.2 billion in 2016 to more than €12 billion in 2024, while Canadian investment in Ireland has increased by 131% since 2016.

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The demographic backdrop is equally strong. The Irish government said 4.4 million Canadians, or more than 12% of the population, claim Irish heritage, giving the visit a broader political resonance in both countries. That explains why the government is presenting the trip not just as a family return, but as evidence that Ireland and Canada can convert shared identity into practical alignment on commerce, regulation and security.

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The agenda in Dublin also includes a bilateral meeting in Government Buildings, a joint press conference and an official dinner in Dublin Castle later on Saturday. Carney, speaking in Dublin, said Ireland and Canada are navigating a “global rupture” and are well placed to act together as “reliable partners” in a more uncertain world. Martin said the talks would also cover the Middle East and Ukraine, while Gardaí said disruption would be “localised and minimal,” with temporary rolling road closures and security escorts for the day’s events.