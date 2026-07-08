Carns rules out Labour leadership bid, clearing path for Burnham

Al Carns dropped out of the Labour leadership race, leaving Andy Burnham on course to face no serious challenger as nominations open Thursday.

Al Carns has ruled out a Labour leadership bid, removing what had been seen as Andy Burnham’s last major threat and leaving the Greater Manchester mayor on course to take the party’s top job unless another challenger clears the nomination threshold. With nominations due to open on Thursday, Carns’s withdrawal narrows a race already shaped by Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation as Labour leader and prime minister on 22 June 2026.

Speaking to Cathy Newman on Sky News, Carns said a three-month contest was "probably not the best use of Labour's time" and added that the party needed to "get on board" with Burnham. The former armed forces minister had only recently become a serious name in speculation after saying he was still weighing a run and wanted to hear more about Burnham’s economic vision before deciding.

The leadership question is now less about one rival than about whether Labour wants a rapid handover or an open fight over its direction. Burnham returned to the House of Commons after winning the Makerfield by-election, giving him the parliamentary base he needed after years in Greater Manchester, and he is expected to stick to the current fiscal rules, a stance that would reassure Treasury watchers and markets if he reaches Downing Street.

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Darren Jones had also been discussed as a possible challenger, but Carns was one of the two senior Labour figures most closely watched in Westminster as MPs tried to judge whether Burnham would face a real contest or a coronation. Burnham has also been receiving Civil Service briefings as preparations continue for an orderly transition. Carns’s own political rise, from resigning his military commission in May 2024 to winning Birmingham Selly Oak at the July 2024 general election with a majority of more than 11,500 votes, made him an unusually credible alternative, and his exit leaves Burnham closer to an unopposed run if no new candidate emerges before nominations close.