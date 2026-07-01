Carroll rejects Trump request to delay $5 million judgment payout

Trump’s lawyer asked E. Jean Carroll to postpone payment of her $5 million award. Carroll refused and pressed for the money, plus nearly $780,000 in interest, by July 7.

Trump’s lawyer called E. Jean Carroll’s attorney on Monday, June 30, 2026, to ask whether Carroll would agree to delay payment of the $5 million jury award she won in 2023. Roberta Kaplan said Carroll refused.

Kaplan laid out the exchange in a Tuesday filing in federal court in New York, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Trump’s appeal in the case. She said Carroll is owed the $5 million verdict plus $779,783 in interest, and asked the court to require Trump to respond within seven days, by July 7, 2026, instead of the usual fourteen. Kaplan also pressed for immediate disbursement of the money, which has been held in a court-controlled bank account for years.

The filing puts the mechanics of post-verdict accountability into sharp focus. Carroll does not need to win another trial to collect on this judgment, but she does need the court to release the money now that the Supreme Court has declined review. Trump’s side can still seek delay through briefing schedules and other procedural steps, yet the underlying obligation remains fixed by the May 2023 jury verdict.

That verdict found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation after a unanimous federal jury concluded, by a preponderance of the evidence, that he sexually abused Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s and later defamed her after she accused him publicly in 2019. Trump has denied the allegations and said he did not know Carroll. Carroll marked the Supreme Court’s refusal to take up the case with a post on Substack that said, “WE WON!”

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Trump’s broader legal posture in Carroll’s cases has depended on delay and appellate review. In a separate case, Carroll won an $83.3 million defamation judgment that remains under appeal. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has allowed Trump to delay payment in that case while the Supreme Court considered review, but only after requiring a $7.4 million bond. That split outcome shows how Trump has used the appeals process to slow collection even when juries have already ruled against him.

For Carroll, the leverage is narrower but real: the judgment is already secured, interest continues to run, and the Supreme Court’s denial removed Trump’s main path to avoid payment. What remains is the timing of the disbursement and whether the federal court will force Trump’s side to move quickly rather than stretch the case further.