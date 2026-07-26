Carson Hocevar earns Brickyard 400 pole at Indianapolis

Carson Hocevar edged Daniel Suarez by 0.056 seconds to earn the Brickyard 400 pole, a front-row start that puts him first at Indianapolis.

Carson Hocevar turned a late qualifying charge into the Brickyard 400 pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, edging Spire Motorsports teammate Daniel Suarez by 0.056 seconds. Hocevar’s lap of 48.232 seconds at 186.598 mph put him first for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races on the 2.5-mile oval and delivered the Busch Light Pole Award.

The decisive run came after Hocevar had already knocked Tyler Reddick off the provisional top spot, then held off Suarez’s final charge to secure the front row. Hocevar raised his arms in celebration on pit wall and hugged Suarez after the last laps played out, a reaction that matched the tension of a session where the lead changed hands late.

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The pole also mattered because of what Indianapolis has already taken from Hocevar. In June at Michigan, Denny Hamlin, qualifying last, knocked Hocevar off the provisional pole at Hocevar’s home track in Portage, Michigan. This time, Hocevar was the driver who closed strongest, and the result avoided a repeat of that late-session reversal. The crowd in the grandstands near the Yard of Bricks cheered after Hocevar climbed from the car, underscoring how a strong qualifying run still carries weight at a track built on history.

Starting first at Indianapolis changes the rhythm of the race before the field ever reaches full fuel cycles or pit windows. The pole gives Hocevar the clean air at the start, control over the opening laps and a clearer lane into the first round of pit stops, where traffic at a 2.5-mile oval can quickly punish a car that falls out of sequence. At a place where drafting, tire wear and pit strategy can erase a good car in a few laps, the advantage of track position is real.

Zach Catanzareti via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The pole also sharpened the season context around Hocevar, who entered the run seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. For a young driver trying to turn raw speed into a signature result, a front-row start at Indianapolis is more than a qualifying line on a sheet. It gives Hocevar a chance to translate one fast lap into control of the race’s first stage, and perhaps into the kind of finish that makes a weekend at the Brickyard stand out long after qualifying ends.