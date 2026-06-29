Cartels turn Celaya teen soccer league into a recruitment tool

Cartels have taken over a teenage soccer league in Celaya, folding one of the city’s last youth spaces into recruitment, extortion and intimidation.

Cartels in Celaya have pushed into a teenage soccer league, turning a public youth space into another arena for recruitment, extortion and intimidation. What should have been a neighborhood outlet for adolescents now sits inside a city where organized crime has repeatedly colonized daily life, from streets to campaign events to sports fields.

Celaya lies in Guanajuato, a state that has become Mexico’s homicide epicenter in recent years. INEGI data and an Atlas de homicidios presentation said Guanajuato led the country in homicides in 2023 with 3,690 victims, and the same INEGI material estimated that 46.4% of adults in the state considered their immediate neighborhood unsafe in ENVIPE 2024. That fear shapes the environment around the league as much as the matches do.

Violence in Celaya has also spilled into the institutions meant to protect the city. At least 34 police officers were killed there in the three years before March 2024, and Gisela Gaytán, a 38-year-old lawyer running for mayor, was shot and killed while campaigning in the city that same month. Those killings underscored how cartel power has moved beyond hidden criminal activity and into the public spaces where residents once expected at least a basic level of order.

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The wider criminal backdrop is dominated by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, groups the Drug Enforcement Administration has identified among the most significant threats to U.S. public health, public safety and national security. U.S. authorities have also treated CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel as top priorities in recent policy actions, with federal pressure directed at leaders such as Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. In that setting, a teen soccer league becomes more than a pastime: it is a place where criminal groups can watch who shows up, who is vulnerable, and who can be pulled into their orbit.

The threat extends well beyond Celaya. Recent reporting and research notes have described a growing pattern of cartels across Mexico recruiting children and teenagers by exploiting poverty, coercion and the promise of money and belonging, with one estimate putting the number of children involved in criminal groups at 30,000. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has said homicide risk rises where criminal organizations are denser and organized-crime killings are more common, a pattern that fits Guanajuato’s recent record. In Celaya, control of a soccer league shows how organized crime does not just kill in public. It rewires civic life around fear.