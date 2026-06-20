Casemiro sees progress as Brazil top Group C with Haiti win

Casemiro saw progress, but Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti still left room for cleaner work as they moved top of Group C on goal difference.

Brazil did what was required in Philadelphia, and Casemiro made clear that comfortable scorelines can hide unfinished business. The 34-year-old midfielder started in Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium, where the result lifted Brazil to the top of Group C on goal difference after an opening 1-1 draw with Morocco.

Matheus Cunha settled the match with a first-half burst, scoring in the 23rd minute and again in the 36th. Vinicius Jr. added the third in stoppage time before halftime, striking in the 45+3 minute to leave Haiti no route back. FIFA noted that Cunha’s opening goal was only his second senior international for Brazil and his first at a World Cup, a reminder that even in a dominant team performance, individual milestones can arrive unexpectedly.

AI-generated illustration

The victory gave Brazil a sharp-looking table position, but not a finished product. Casemiro had already said before the tournament that Brazil were not the favorites and that being a step behind other powers could help keep the squad alert. That veteran realism matched the tone of Brazil’s night in Philadelphia: the points were secure, the goals were spread across the attack, yet the team still had moments to tidy up if it wants to stay on course through the knockout rounds.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

For Haiti, the defeat ended the group-stage campaign before the final matchday, with its hopes of advancing gone after the loss. Brazil, meanwhile, turned its attention to a more demanding finish to Group C, with Scotland next on June 24 in Miami. Haiti closes against Morocco on the same day.

Granada via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The larger prize still hangs over Brazil’s run in North America. The country is chasing a sixth World Cup title, which would be a record, and results like this one offer evidence of control rather than certainty. Casemiro’s point before kickoff still stands: a team can look dominant on the scoreboard and still need the discipline that separates early progress from a true title march.