Cash App launches $40 unlimited 5G mobile plan on AT&T network

Cash App moved into mobile service with a $40 unlimited 5G plan on AT&T, bundling taxes and fees and extending roaming to Canada and Mexico.

Cash App has pushed beyond payments and into the phone bill, launching a $40 unlimited 5G mobile plan that includes taxes and fees. The new service runs on AT&T’s network and is being delivered through Gigs Wireless LLC, with Cash App serving as Gigs’ disclosed billing agent while also handling the in-app experience, collections, marketing and customer support.

The Cash App Mobile terms, last updated June 8, 2026, say the plan provides voice, text and data service in the United States, plus roaming in Canada and Mexico. Combined use in those two countries is capped at 10GB of data and 1,000 minutes and text messages, and the service does not support U.S. territories including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. The plan was rolling out to select users, with broader availability planned in the coming months.

AI-generated illustration

The move fits a larger shift in telecom distribution. AT&T and Gigs announced their partnership on September 12, 2025, saying technology brands could embed mobile connectivity directly into apps, activate plans in seconds and manage service in-app. Gigs said AT&T would become the go-to network for tech brands, and that embedded phone plans could move distribution into digital storefronts inside finance, shopping and workplace apps. Klarna was identified as the first brand to launch a Gigs-powered phone plan on AT&T, with the same $40 monthly pricing.

For Block, the parent company behind Cash App, the mobile plan extends a product strategy that has already turned the app into a wider consumer platform. In November 2025, Block said Cash App had rolled out 11 product updates and more than 150 improvements, while more than 8 million actives gained access to Cash App Green benefits. Block has also said nearly 40% of Cash App customers do not receive income via direct deposit, a user base that tends to be more sensitive to fees, timing and everyday costs.

Source: phandroid.com

That makes Cash App Mobile look like more than a cheap wireless offer. It is a test of whether fintech can become infrastructure, bundling money, communications and customer service into one app. For price-conscious users, $40 unlimited 5G on a major network may look like a straightforward bargain. For Cash App, it also deepens control over the daily financial and digital routines of the customers it already reaches.