Cassidy and Sanders join Face the Nation amid policy battles

CBS lined up Bill Cassidy, Bernie Sanders and NIH chief Jay Bhattacharya for Face the Nation, after Cassidy’s clash with Trump over Iran war powers set up the next fight.

CBS set its Aug. 9 Face the Nation episode to feature Sen. Bill Cassidy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, putting two senators with sharply different health-policy instincts on one of Washington’s longest-running public affairs stages. The program, moderated by Margaret Brennan, has aired on CBS since Nov. 7, 1954 and runs Sundays at 10:30 a.m. ET on CBS and 12:30 p.m. ET on the CBS News app.

The pairing came after a run of summer bookings that kept Cassidy and Sanders near the center of the national argument over health care, congressional oversight and foreign policy. CBS listed a July 19 broadcast that also included Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, while a July 26 episode featured Sanders, Michael Waltz and others. The guest lists pointed to a stretch of broadcasts built around the fights most likely to spill into fall legislative debates.

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Cassidy’s appearance carried its own political edge. In a June 28 interview on Face the Nation, he was discussing the meeting between President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans and explaining why he changed his vote on the Iran war powers resolution. CBS News said Cassidy described Trump as “berating” senators during the closed-door meeting, and Cassidy said he did not know whether Trump understood the Senate is a separate body from the presidency.

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That remark captured the institutional tension that has increasingly framed Republican and Democratic clashes alike: executive power on one side, congressional authority on the other. Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and physician, has been a recurring figure in those disputes, while Sanders, the Vermont independent, remains one of the loudest critics of efforts to reshape federal health policy. Putting Cassidy and Sanders back on the same broadcast alongside Bhattacharya kept those lines of conflict visible as Washington headed into another round of arguments over government power, public health and the Iran file.