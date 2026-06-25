Cassidy backs GOP move to block Iran war powers resolution

Cassidy flipped to help Republicans block a war powers check on Iran after Trump confronted him, exposing how party loyalty is shaping Congress’s limits on presidential force.

The Senate blocked a war powers resolution aimed at reining in the president’s military authority over Iran on Wednesday, after Bill Cassidy sided with Republicans. The reversal came after Donald Trump confronted Cassidy in a private meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill, a shouting match that ended with Trump calling Cassidy a “lunatic.”

The Senate’s late-night procedural vote followed Tuesday’s 50-48 approval of the House-passed resolution. Cassidy joined Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky in backing that vote, while John Fetterman was the lone Democrat to oppose it. It was the first time the Senate had approved a war powers resolution in the current Iran conflict, and the first time both chambers had approved a measure directing a president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities since the War Powers Resolution became law in 1973.

AI-generated illustration

A June 16 procedural vote failed 48-47, the ninth Democratic-led attempt to force Congress to authorize the Iran war before further U.S. military action. The White House and Tehran had already announced a framework agreement and memorandum of understanding to end the conflict and restart talks, and supporters of the resolution argued that Congress still had to be consulted before any continued use of force. Opponents said the administration was already moving toward ceasefire terms and renewed diplomacy.

Cassidy said afterward that he had received a thorough briefing on Iran from Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and appreciated the invitation to the White House to air his concerns. It left Congress without a binding check on the president’s ability to decide the next military step.