Cassidy defends Iran war vote after clash with Trump

Bill Cassidy reversed his Iran war vote after a White House briefing, helping sink a war powers resolution and exposing Republican splits over Trump.

Bill Cassidy defended his reversal on the Iran war powers fight on Face the Nation after a private White House briefing helped flip his vote and send a Senate resolution down in defeat. The Louisiana Republican, now in his final months in office after losing his reelection bid last month, spent the Sunday show explaining why he first broke with Donald Trump and then returned to the president’s side.

Margaret Brennan opened the broadcast by saying the U.S. and Iran were four months into war, with fresh airstrikes and Iranian attacks on U.S. allies in Bahrain and Kuwait pushing the conflict deeper into the Gulf. She also laid out the Republican split at the center of the fight: four Republicans, including Cassidy, had joined Democrats in backing a measure aimed at blocking Trump from launching war without congressional approval.

The rupture surfaced in a Capitol Hill lunch on June 24 that was supposed to focus on a bipartisan housing bill and the SAVE America Act. Instead, the Iran fight took over the room. Trump berated GOP senators after the war powers vote, especially Cassidy, and the confrontation spilled into open anger over whether Congress had any real leverage once the White House had already committed force.

United States Congress via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Cassidy later said he had “lost my temper” in the exchange. Trump called some Republicans “losers” over the vote and described Cassidy as a “lunatic,” underscoring how quickly a foreign policy dispute turned into a loyalty test inside the party. Hours after that fight, Cassidy received a private briefing in the White House Situation Room from Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

That session changed the equation. Cassidy then switched his vote on a second war powers resolution led by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, helping Republicans and the White House defeat the measure 47-50-1 on June 24 and 25. The resolution was designed to symbolically limit Trump’s ability to wage war in Iran, but the final tally showed how fast Senate resistance could be pulled back into line once the administration stepped in.

Data visualization chart

Cassidy’s reversal also reflected his own weakened standing inside the party. Trump had endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow after Cassidy’s primary defeat, leaving the senator to manage a final high-profile clash with a president who still sets the terms for Republican power in Washington.