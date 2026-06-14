Catar rescata empate histórico ante Suiza en el debut mundialista

Qatar turned a 94th-minute header into its first World Cup point, leaving Switzerland to rue a wasted lead in a 1-1 Group B draw.

Qatar turned a late, desperate attack into a piece of World Cup history and left Switzerland staring at a result that felt like damage done to itself. Boualem Khoukhi’s header in the 94th minute rescued a 1-1 draw in Santa Clara, California, and delivered Qatar its first-ever point in a men’s World Cup, a landmark that carried emotional weight after the 2022 tournament ended without a single point.

Switzerland had spent most of the match in control and had the lead to prove it. Breel Embolo converted a penalty in the 17th minute after Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouled Remo Freuler, giving Murat Yakin’s side the kind of early advantage that should have settled a Group B debut. Instead, Switzerland never closed the game, and the equalizer arrived deep into stoppage time at Levi’s Stadium, when Khoukhi met the cross and turned one opportunity into a national milestone for Qatar.

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For Switzerland, the frustration was immediate and pointed. Yakin said his team had “lost two points,” a blunt verdict on a match in which the Swiss created enough pressure to expect more but failed to turn superiority into a second goal. Teammates echoed that mood: Gregor Kobel was left disappointed, Ricardo Rodríguez asked for calm before the second match, and Granit Xhaka demanded action and accountability after the late collapse. The message from the Swiss camp was clear: dominance without a second goal is fragile, especially when a match remains alive into the final seconds.

Vyacheslav Argenberg via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Qatar’s response was the opposite, a search for belief that finally found evidence in the scoreboard. The draw was only Qatar’s second World Cup goal in history, but it was the one that mattered most, giving the host nation of the 2022 tournament a breakthrough it had never managed before. FIFA also highlighted the significance of the occasion by noting that Rodríguez and Xhaka made their 13th World Cup appearance, a shared Swiss record, and by naming Mahmoud Abunada player of the match. For Qatar, the point was symbolic; for Switzerland, it was a warning that a contender can lose control of a match in a single lapse. The second game now carries different pressure for both sides: Switzerland must convert authority into points, while Qatar will try to turn one historic rescue into proof it belongs on the stage.