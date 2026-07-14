Catcher in the Rye turns 75 as censorship debates endure

Holden Caulfield’s alienation still draws readers and censors alike: The Catcher in the Rye has sold more than 65 million copies and remains a school-library flashpoint.

J.D. Salinger’s only novel is closing in on its 75th year in print, and the arguments around it have not faded. Published by Little, Brown and Company on July 16, 1951, The Catcher in the Rye still sits at the center of debates over school reading lists, library challenges, and the line between classic literature and censorship bait.

The book follows 16-year-old Holden Caulfield over two days after he has been expelled from prep school and sent loose in New York City. Salinger’s portrait of a teenager railing against adult “phoniness” turned fast into a commercial force: the novel reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list within two weeks of release and held that position for 30 weeks.

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Its reach has since gone far beyond the bestseller charts. The Library of Congress says The Catcher in the Rye has sold more than 65 million copies and ranks among the most translated, taught and reprinted books in the world. The same institution describes Holden Caulfield as the first great American antihero, with attitudes that influenced the Beat Generation of the 1950s and the hippies of the 1960s.

That broad cultural footprint has also made the novel a recurring target. The American Library Association says challenges to the book have continued for decades in U.S. schools and libraries, with objections centered on vulgar language, sexual content, and references to alcohol and cigarettes. The association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracks attempts to ban books in communities across the country, and The Catcher in the Rye has remained one of the most frequently challenged titles in that record.

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Salinger, born in Manhattan on January 1, 1919, died in Cornish, New Hampshire, on January 27, 2010. Yet the book’s afterlife has outlasted its author, helped in part by the original 1951 TIME review, which added to the fascination not just with Holden Caulfield, but with Salinger himself.