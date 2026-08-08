CATL waits for approval to restart China lithium mine shutdown

CATL’s Jianxiawo lithium mine stayed shut as regulators weighed environmental approval, keeping investors on edge over battery-material supply.

CATL was still waiting for approval to restart its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun, in eastern China’s Jiangxi province, prolonging a shutdown at a site that has become a pressure point for the global battery market. The delay has fed concern among investors and electric-vehicle supply chain watchers because the mine sits in one of China’s best-known lithium hubs.

The closure matters because CATL is the world’s largest battery maker and a central supplier to the EV industry. Jianxiawo’s status can sway expectations for lithium supply, battery-material pricing and capital spending, especially when traders and automakers are already watching Chinese policy for any sign that output could tighten or ease.

The mine remained closed pending environmental approval, indicating that regulators were still reviewing whether the operation met required standards before allowing production to resume. That fits a broader pattern in China’s mining sector, where authorities have stressed cleaner and more tightly regulated extraction as the country pushes ahead with the energy transition.

For market participants, the uncertainty reaches beyond one site in Yichun. A long shutdown at a mine tied to CATL can deepen fears about overdependence on a small number of Chinese-controlled lithium sources, particularly when the company’s reach runs from upstream mineral sourcing to downstream battery supply. Any extended disruption can ripple through cell makers, carmakers and raw-material traders that depend on a stable flow of lithium-bearing feedstock.

Giorno2 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The episode also highlights the tension inside China’s industrial policy. Beijing wants to support strategic sectors such as EV batteries and advanced manufacturing, but it also wants to enforce environmental compliance and prevent disorderly expansion in resource extraction. That balance can leave even the industry’s largest players waiting on local or provincial approval before they can restart.

As CATL waits, the mine’s closure remains a reminder that battery supply chains are only as secure as the narrow set of lithium assets feeding them. For automakers and investors, the risk is not only a short-term supply squeeze but also the larger question of how much of the EV transition still rests on Chinese regulatory decisions.