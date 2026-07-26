CBS 48 Hours revisits disappearance case and alleged hex plot

CBS put an encore of The Boy Across the Street in a July 25 double feature, keeping a disappearance case and alleged hex plot in prime time.

CBS put an encore of The Boy Across the Street in a July 25 double feature, keeping a disappearance case tied to an alleged hex plot in prime time. The listing on CBS News also kept 48 Hours in its familiar Saturday 10/9c slot, a position the program has held through decades of changing viewing habits.

The placement underscores why 48 Hours still cuts through in the streaming era. Premiering in 1988, the CBS News program has been described by CBS as one of the most successful law and justice shows in television history, built on original reporting and impact journalism rather than reenactment-heavy spectacle. CBS says the franchise has helped exonerate the wrongly convicted and helped solve cold cases, claims that give the series a public-service identity many true-crime competitors cannot match.

That credibility matters because the market for crime stories has expanded far beyond network television. Podcasts now stretch cases across serialized episodes, and Netflix-style franchises package homicide, disappearance and wrongful-conviction stories into bingeable seasons. 48 Hours still offers something different: a weekly broadcast slot, a national news brand and a long track record of cases that have produced real-world consequences. For viewers deciding where to place their attention, that combination of access and institutional trust remains a strong draw.

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CBS News’ July 25 schedule page also listed the program as available to watch live, on DVR and on demand, extending the reach of a broadcast series that was once limited to a single night and time. The site marked the day’s lineup as a double feature and highlighted The Boy Across the Street as an encore, keeping the episode in circulation well after its original run.

The program’s archive points to a franchise still actively maintained, with separate episode pages for season 37 and season 38 and a full-episodes page on CBS News. That structure helps explain the show’s staying power: it is both an ongoing news franchise and a searchable library of cases, built around the enduring appetite for justice narratives and the possibility that one televised investigation can still change the outcome of a case.